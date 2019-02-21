Dublin Airport drone sighting results in suspension of all flights
Dublin Airport drone sighting results in suspension of all flights
A drone sighting over the airfield at Dublin Airport has prompted authorities to ground all flights in and out of the airport.
Dublin airport has said it is temporarily suspending flights on Thursday after the drone was spotted.
Passengers are being told to contact their airline for individual details.
Updates to follow...
For safety reasons we are temporarily suspending flight operations @DublinAirport due the confirmed sighting of a drone over the airfield. Passengers should contact their airline's website for flight updates. We will post updates here when they become available.— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) February 21, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on