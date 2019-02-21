Dublin Airport drone sighting results in suspension of all flights

A drone sighting over the airfield at Dublin Airport has prompted authorities to ground all flights in and out of the airport.

Dublin airport has said it is temporarily suspending flights on Thursday after the drone was spotted.

Passengers are being told to contact their airline for individual details.

Updates to follow...