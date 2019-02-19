Waterford election hopeful calls for road safety works at school

Sinn Féin local election candidate Conor D. McGuinness has called for an assessment of the R673 road at Ardmore National School following suggestions that traffic calming measures are put in place.

McGuinness said: “I have asked the Council to assess the current situation on the R673 at the national school in Ardmore from a safety point of view."

"Over a hundred children attend the school and the safety of pupils, parents and staff has to be paramount.”