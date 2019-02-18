Waterford workers to strike over pensions

Community Employment supervisors in Waterford will strike on Monday.

They are seeking security over pensions.

Protests will also take place at Department of Social Protection offices in Athlone Cork, Dublin, Galway and Letterkenny from midday.

The industrial action follows a ten-year dispute over pensions. FORSA and SIPTU unions said that the 1,250 staff concerned have no access to any occupational pension scheme, despite a 2008 Labour Court recommendation.

250 supervisors have retired with no occupational pension since the recommendation, according to the unions.