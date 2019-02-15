An important talk for adults on Childrens' Internet Safety is to be held next week

The Parents’ Association of Church Hill NS, Danesfort, is holding a free talk on children’s internet safety next week and has extended an invitation to parents and grandparents from the locality and beyond to attend.

This talk will be held in Church Hill NS on Wednesday February 27 at 7:30pm.

Tea and coffee will be provided. If you wish to make a donation on the night, this money will be used to cover the cost of running the event.