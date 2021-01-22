Charity retailer has announced online fashion sales during Covid lockdown

Ireland’s second largest charity retailer, NCBI, has announced the relaunch of its online fashion sales during this lockdown period.

NCBI has partnered with online shopping enterprise Thriftify to provide an virtual shopping experience. Using the Thriftify platform, NCBI will upload hundreds of its top pieces daily, allowing you to browse the latest deals and gems, safely, from the comfort of your home.

NCBI, which provides much needed practical and emotional support to people who are blind or visually impaired, has almost 120 charity shops across Ireland. These shops are now temporarily closed, but customers can still support the charity's work by shopping on www.thriftify.ie.

Beverley Scallan, NCBI head of retail, said: “As retailers we are always seeking to innovate and improve how we do things. With the temporary closure of our shops, we’ve had to act fast to find a way of maintaining a connection with our customers and develop alternative ways to raise funds for our services. We were one of the first charities to begin working with Thriftify, initially selling books and other small items, so it’s great to now be able to sell our fashion as well. While it’s still only a small percentage of what’s available in our stores, we want to let people know that they can still support our work and get a bargain at the same time.”

The solution used by NCBI is a web-based platform designed specifically for the charity retail sector, with all profits reinvested to improve the platform.

The current operation, based in the NCBI’s warehouse in Naas, is following all Government guidelines regarding social distancing. All of the items have been steam-cleaned and many are brand new.