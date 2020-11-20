South East factory 'operating as normal' after staff test positive for Covid-19

A County Tipperary company has confirmed that a small number of its employees have tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson for RibWorld in Fethard said the positive results followed routine Covid-19 testing by the HSE on November 11.

“These colleagues and those identified through our contact tracing protocols as close contacts have been sent home to self-isolate in line with HSE guidelines,” the spokesperson said.

“We are working closely with the relevant authorities including the HSE and public health in relation to the situation. The site continues to operate as normal,” the spokesperson said.

The company was not in a position to disclose the exact number of positive Covid cases.