LIT's popular careers fair goes virtual

LIT’s Careers Fair, which attracts up to 200 of the Mid West’s largest employers to the institute’s Moylish campus twice a year, is moving to a virtual platform this October.

The virtual Careers Fair will take place on October 13, opening up new routes of engagement between employers and LIT’s 7,500 full-time, flexible and part-time students. The virtual platform provides for employers, work placement providers and students to engage efficiently and effectively with each other through live video and live chat options as well as presentations on the day.

Students will have the opportunity to see all of the companies’ platforms online and engage with those in their chosen sector, as well as meet graduate and work placement providers live on the day. They will also be able to attend live presentations.

Already this year, companies such as Northern Trust, Jaguar LandRover, H&MV, Nikon, Kerry Group, Medtronic, EY, Bord Bia, SAP, 4Site, ARUP, Apple, EI Electronics, Edwards LifeSciences, BD Research, and Johnson & Johnson have registered to attend, with more companies signing up daily.

President of LIT Professor Vincent Cunnane said, “Engagement with industry and keeping the channels of communication open between LIT and businesses in the Mid West region is as important as ever as we work together to provide highly skilled, work ready, graduates to support the region’s economy.

“Our Careers Fair is among the most important days in the LIT calendar, as we extend those channels of communication directly to our students. This event is not just significant for our students who are eager to learn about career opportunities in the region, but also for employers who year on year tell us that our graduates are work ready.”

The HEA Graduate Outcome Survey published earlier this year showed that LIT has the highest rate of full-time employment in any higher education institution outside of Dublin, with more students going into work upon graduation.

More than three quarters of LIT graduates are in full time employment, with 91% of graduates in employment or further study within nine months of graduating

Careers & Employability Manager at LIT, Dr Órlaith Borthwick attributed the successful employability numbers to the high standard of education received by LIT graduates, LIT’s relationship with employers and businesses in the Mid West region, student placements and the annual careers fairs.

“It is essential therefore that our students continue to have access to the top employers in the Mid West and that businesses in the region can continue to engage with our students,” she said.

“We also know from a recent student survey that one of their greatest concerns among students during this pandemic is their future careers and finding employment. We are therefore investing in this virtual Carers Fair so that students can meet directly with companies offering opportunities for work placement and graduate roles, even during this unsettling time,” added Dr Borthwick.

“Among the many positives of our virtual careers event this year, is the opportunity for us to accommodate even more companies thereby addressing the high demand for a space at the event. It also allows to companies to communicate directly and efficiently with students who are studying in areas of interest to them.”