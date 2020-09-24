New student information app launched at IT Carlow

Institute of Technology (IT) Carlow has launched its own student information app to assist the thousands of learners returning to its Carlow and Wexford campuses for a new academic year.

IT Carlow Student Info 101 is available for both Apple and Android phones and features a huge variety of information on all aspects of college life at IT Carlow.

Students can access information in areas such as admissions, academic support, classroom locator, clubs and societies, examinations, maps, students supports, student finance, library information, fees and grants, transport, and student union information amongst others.

Class timetables and downloadable student forms are also on the app, which was designed by Square Root Solutions, based in Castlecomer, County Kilkenny.

The student app also includes pertinent information on Covid-19 and IT Carlow’s return to campus protocols, and is one of several non-contact supports put in place by the institute for students. This year’s IT Carlow student handbook can also be downloaded via a QR code.

“We have implemented a range of supports and resources for both students and staff for the new academic year - a year that will be different to anything that has gone before," said IT Carlow head of learner support and student services Rosemary Flynn.

"We designed the IT Carlow app as part of our return to campus planning, and the student app will be a great resource for students as they negotiate a new academic year in unprecedented times. We are continuing to work closely with the Students Union and our many clubs and societies to facilitate a substantial on-campus experience for students, particularly incoming first years, while observing public health guidelines.

IT Carlow has prepared a hybrid-learning model for the new academic that integrates digital, recorded and traditional face-to-face classes in a structured manner. The college has confirmed it will implement two-metre distancing for all lectures and enhanced protocols will be adapted for workshops and tutorials where students require access to workshops, specialist equipment, resources and labs. In most instances, students will attend classes in the same room to minimise traffic.

“Over the last few months, we spent a lot of time analysing the needs of both individual and groups of learners, as well as the teaching and learning needs of individual academic disciplines. As a result of these efforts, we believe students at IT Carlow will enjoy their on-campus experience this academic year," said vice president for academic affairs David Denieffe.

IT Carlow will also roll out an enhanced peer-led transition programme for first-year students, who start on campus next week. New and enhanced policies and procedures will be implemented for students in risk groups, and the institute’s clubs and societies will operate where possible in line with public health guidelines to facilitate a rounded, enriching on-campus experience.