Teenager arrested after South East garda drugs seizure
Gardaí have arrested a juvenile and seized over €8,000 of suspected drugs in Clonmel, Tipperary this Monday.
Members of the Clonmel District Drugs Unit, assisted by the Clonmel and Carrick on Suir Detective Branch, executed a search warrant at an address in the Brook Crescent area of Clonmel shortly after 1pm.
During the course of the search, gardaí seized €8,000 of alprazolam tablets along with a small quantity of cocaine.
A male, aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clonmel Garda Station.
The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
Drugs seized in Clonmel, Tipperary this Monday
