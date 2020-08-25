UPDATE: More cases of Covid-19 confirmed at South East factory

Nine people have tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus at ABP's meat processing facility in Cahir, County Tipperary.

The ABP Food Group has stated that "assessment protocols highlighted a potential concern with a member of staff" at the Cahir plant last week.

The employee was sent for a test and the company was subsequently notified of a positive test, ABP has said.

Following testing of close contacts of the worker involved, a further eight employees at the plant have tested positive.

ABP has said that it will now begin testing all staff members at the Cahir facility.

The company said the testing will be carried out by a private company in conjunction with the HSE to alleviate the pressure on local Covid-19 testing.

The company has also said that two positive cases have been confirmed at its plant in Clones, Co Monaghan.

A further four cases have been confirmed at the Rosderra Irish Meats plant in Clara, County Offaly, bringing to 15 the number of employees who have tested positive for Covid-19 at three meat plants around the country.