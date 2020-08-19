Basketball Ireland seek clarity from Government on Covid-19 restrictions

Basketball Ireland is seeking clarity from the Government over the impact and implications of the measures announced on Tuesday evening regarding the training of teams and attendance of fans at games.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Basketball Ireland wrote: "Basketball Ireland is in contact with Sport Ireland over the Government’s guidelines issued on Tuesday.

Basketball Ireland believes that the latest Government statement on Covid-19 restrictions is confusing when viewed from a sports perspective and we hope to get clarification in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The current government text makes no specific mention of indoor training, merely “limits of 6 apply to exercise and dance classes” (government statement) and Basketball Ireland is awaiting clarification. Once this has been provided we will also be seeking out what exceptions, if any, will be made for elite level basketball at international and National League level.

We await for clear guidance to be given to Sport Ireland and subsequently passed on to National Governing Bodies. We shall then immediately inform our clubs as to the updated protocols. Clubs should avoid organising training sessions of more than 6 people until this clarification is received."