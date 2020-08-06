Gardaí investigating assault at South East GAA grounds

Gardaí investigating assault at Tipperary GAA grounds

Gardaí are investigating an incident of alleged assault which occurred at a Tipperary GAA grounds. 

The incident occurred at St Mary's GAA Club on the Western Road on Tuesday last at approximately 10.30pm.

Gardaí received a report of disturbance in the area and on arrival a number of people were observed leaving the area.

Investigations are ongoing.