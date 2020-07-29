'INCREDIBLE': Dog reunited with family after three years missing

Dogs Trust is urging the public to microchip their dogs and ensure that the details on the chip are up-to-date.

This comes after joyful news this week when a family was reunited with their dog Marti, after she had been missing for almost three years.

Marti’s’ story is one of hope, highlighting the importance of microchipping and ensuring your current contact details are registered correctly.

Marti was spotted straying and was taken to be scanned for a microchip. Thankfully, her owners had kept their details up-to-date, and the tiny terrier was reunited with her relieved family who had all but given up hope of ever seeing Marti again.

“Marti’s return was a real mood lifter as my dad had been cocooning during the lockdown period and this has been a great boost to reunite after so many years. When Marti was taken, my dad was reluctant to take on another dog. He was heartbroken, as he was very attached to Marti. Now Marti is back, and he has gone off buying all new bedding and toys for her. For us, it is an incredible result to have Marti back and all because we had her chipped when she came to live with us as a puppy," the Hourigan family say.

According to Fido.ie, approximately 140,000 dogs’ microchips are still registered to the breeder who sold them and were never updated with their owner’s contact details, leaving many owners untraceable should their dogs be found. Dogs Trust is urging all dog owners, especially with the current surge in pet thefts, to ensure their dogs are microchipped, the correct details are recorded against the chip and they are in possession of a microchipping certificate to be compliant with the law.

Recent research commissioned on behalf of the charity revealed that 93% of dog owners are aware that all dogs in Ireland must be microchipped. Although it has been mandatory to microchip your dog in Ireland since 2016, Dogs Trust carried out a survey last month which revealed that 34% of people who bought a dog during lockdown advised that they were not microchipped.

Dogs Trust received 561 calls from people who had found a stray or abandoned dog and 359 calls from people who had lost their dog in 2019, and have seen an alarming increase in missing and reported stolen dogs on its Lost and Found Facebook page in recent months.

Remember, if you change address or phone number, or transfer ownership of your dog, you must update the details recorded against your dog’s microchip straight away with your dog’s microchip database provider.