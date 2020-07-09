What's making the headlines in Ireland's daily newspapers and websites this Thursday
The Irish Times
A statute of US first lady Melania Trump has been torched near her hometown in Slovenia.
Irish Independent
Irish people living in Melbourne have their say after Australia's second biggest city goes into lockdown due to a new spike in coronavirus cases.
The heartbroken father of a teenage boy who died after ingesting ‘laughing gas’ has issued a warning to teenagers.
RTÉ
Twenty-six pubs could face prosecution for breaches of the public health regulations and licensing laws following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions last week.
RTÉ also report on a "worrying trend" as the number of people seeking treatment for crack cocaine use increases.
Irish Examiner
Texas has resumed carrying out the death penalty.
A Cork pizza company is expanding its operations and workforce to meet the demands of consumers.
