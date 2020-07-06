€100,000 funding makes new pancreatic treatment on trials a reality

Nine-time champion flat jockey Pat Smullen recently presented a cheque from Cancer Trials Ireland to doctors in St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin to fund a state-of-the-art next generation sequencing (NGS) machine.

This donation is a direct result of the money raised on Pat’s behalf at last September’s Longines Irish Champions Weekend, which culminated in the Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland at the Curragh.

“I’m delighted the generosity that people showed is having impacts like this, and I look forward to seeing more opportunities for people with pancreatic cancer open up very soon”, said Pat.

Professor Ray McDermott, clinical lead for Cancer Trials Ireland, said the sequencing machine enables users to define the genetic sequence of pancreatic cancer patients in Ireland. "The NGS machine will enhance the diagnosis and management of pancreatic cancer in the hospital, and it will also allow the team to participate in more pancreatic research and clinical trials for the benefit of pancreatic cancer patients," he said.

Providing further detail about the NGS machine and its uses, consultant histopathologist and clinical director diagnostics Dr Niall Swan commented: “The Irish National Cancer Strategy 10-year plan has called for the introduction of precision diagnostics and therapeutics into the frontline of cancer care. NGS is the most important advance in terms of clinical cancer diagnostics today.

“As St Vincent’s University Hospital is the national surgical centre for pancreatic cancer, the laboratory will be able to specifically focus on new cancer therapies for these patients, which will allow a broader understanding of the mutational profile of tumour samples to more precisely guide personalised treatment decisions.

"NGS testing on-site will enable us to give a detailed report to our oncologists and patients within one week, thereby speeding up the treatment decision process rather than outsourcing requests. The deciphering the genetic code of these tumours will allow the identification of clinically relevant genomic alterations, assist in guiding clinical decision making and help to enrol more of our Irish patients in international cancer clinical trials.”

Cancer Trials Ireland CEO Eibhlín Mulroe said Pat’s vision has made new pancreatic treatment on trials a reality."Patients will benefit from the support he inspired – and continues to inspire. Once again, thank you Pat," she added.