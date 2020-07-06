Gardaí seize drugs at South East business premises

Gardaí seized over €2,000 of suspected drugs in Clonmel, Tipperary, on Saturday.

At around 11am members of the Clonmel District Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a business premises in Clonmel town centre.

During the course of the search gardaí seized €1,100 of suspected cannabis herb, €850 of cannabis oil and €100 of cannabis resin. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests were made at the time but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.