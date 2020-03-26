Gardaí investigating car fire at house on main Waterford road

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to criminal damage by fire in Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary.

The incident occurred on Wednesday outside a house in Mountain View, Ballylynch.

At approximately 9.30pm, gardaí from Carrick-on-Suir responded to a call where a car had been set on fire outside a house on the Waterford road estate.

A search of the area was carried out by gardaí but no arrests were made. The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by the local scenes of crime unit and gardaí are carrying out door to door inquiries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Mountain View area between 9pm and 10pm on Wednesday, particularly road users with video footage, to contact Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station on 051-642040.

Nobody was injured during the incident, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.