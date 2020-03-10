Gardaí seize €1.5 million worth of drugs in South East

Gardaí in Wexford arrested two men following the seizure of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.5 million (analysis pending).

Drugs with an approximate street value of over €1.5 million were discovered by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort when an Irish registered vehicle was stopped and searched after disembarking a ferry from Cherbourg, France, on Monday.

The search, carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and Detector Dog Flynn, led to the discovery of the illegal drugs in a concealment behind the back seat of the vehicle.

Two men in their 20s living in Ireland were arrested by gardaí at the scene. Both men are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Wexford Garda Station. They can be held for up to seven days.

A number of follow up searches are currently being carried out by investigating gardaí.