Gardaí appealing for witnesses after man assaulted in South East

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a robbery and assault incident on March 7 in County Tipperary.

Shortly after 7pm, gardaí received a report of an assault that had occurred on Cahir Road, Clonmel. A man in his 50s was walking when he was stuck from behind and had his wallet stolen. He was brought to South Tipperary General Hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

A search of the area was carried out by gardaí but no suspect was located.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular any road user with video footage, to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-617 7640.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.