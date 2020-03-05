NEWS
Gardaí arrest three men after €62,000 South East drugs seizure
Gardaí arrest three men after drugs seizures in Carlow and Wexford
Gardaí have arrested three men after drugs seizures in the South East.
The Divisional Burglary Response Unit conducted a checkpoint in Hacketstown, County Carlow, on Tuesday where they located €40,000 worth of cannabis herb and €2,000 worth of cocaine in a vehicle. Two males were arrested and detained under Section 2 of Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking legislation.
A follow-up search in Gorey, County Wexford, located approximately €20,000 worth of cocaine. A third male was subsequently arrested and detained at Gorey Garda Station.
