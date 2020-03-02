'You can’t worry too much about getting coronavirus,' says Waterford teacher in Korea

A Waterford teacher based in Korea has said “you can’t worry too much” about getting the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Speaking to WLR FM’s Damien Tiernan from Seoul, Cappoquin teacher Evan McGrath said older people with health conditions are more worried about contracting Covid-19.

South Korea has the highest number of Covid-19 cases outside of China with over 3,000 people infected.

“Everyone is quite worried. A lot of people are staying in doors. The price of masks are gone way up and also hand sanitizers. It’s quite difficult to get masks. Everyone is washing their hands,” he said.

The Waterford man said the coronavirus hasn’t restricted his daily life, as he continues to use the subway and doesn’t wear masks while teaching. “You can’t worry too much about it. If you get it you get - that’s my philosophy. You can't live your life in fear,” he said.

“I’m in Seoul and it’s Daegu that’s more infected.”

He said South Korea has an “open door policy” where people are told to go about their business. “The problem is the numbers are increasing quite dramatically every day,” he said.

Evan said if it goes on any longer he will consider coming home to Ireland.