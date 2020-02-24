South East woman lands another fortune on second Winning Streak outing

A grandmother from County Tipperary landed a fortune on Winning Streak last Saturday.

Cashel's Ann Skeffington won €58,000 and became the first person to go on Winning Streak more than once in the same series of the National Lottery TV game show.

She won €40,000 during her first outing on the show last November. This time she got off to a flier when she won €50,000 in the opening game, followed by a further €8,000 in cash.

Ann and her husband Jim have three adult children and 10 grandchildren. Most of the grandchildren joined other family members and friends in RTÉ studios last Saturday.