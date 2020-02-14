NEWS

Two men set for Waterford court after street assault and robbery

The assault and robbery took place in Clonmel, County Tipperary

Two men arrested in relation to the assault and robbery of a man in County Tipperary will appear before a Waterford court this Friday morning.

The incident took place on O’Connell Street, Clonmel, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, have since been charged and are due to appear before Lismore District Court, County Waterford, at 10.30am.