Waterford woman's stolen purse returned by 'lovely' UK couple

A Waterford woman who had her purse stolen in Limerick has thanked a “lovely” for returning it to her.

The couple were en route to Shannon Airport to fly back to the United Kingdom when they stopped off at the Crescent Shopping Centre in Limerick. There, they discovered Bernie Gore’s purse in a ditch.

Bernie’s cash was stolen, but other valuables including her driving licence with an address on it were found.

It cost the couple £7 to post it back to Bernie, who praised them on Twitter.