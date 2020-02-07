Father, 46, dies following violent assault in Kilkenny city

A 46-year-old man who was violently assaulted in the early hours of yesterday morning at a house in Kilkenny city has died.

The father-of-five sustained serious injuries following an incident at a house in the High Hayes Terrace area of the city.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the fatal assault of a 46-year-old male, which occurred in a domestic premises on Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny at approximately 4.00am on Thursday, 6th February 2020.

Emergency services also attended the scene and the male was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, he was pronounced dead shortly before 11pm last night.

A post mortem examination will take place later today in Dublin. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

A male in his 30s and a female in her 20s were arrested in relation to this incident by investigating Gardaí. The female was subsequently released without charge.

The male remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station where he is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Examinations of the scene are taking place and local gardaí are being assisted by the National Technical Bureau.