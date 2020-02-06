Meet the Waterford general election 2020 candidates

Eleven candidates will contest the general election in Waterford this Saturday, February 8.

Who's running in the Waterford constituency?

Outgoing TD David Cullinane is Sinn Féin's sole candidate for the constituency.

Mary Butler is joined on the Fianna Fáil ticket by Cllr. Eddie Mulligan.

Fine Gael is running city county councillor John Cummins alongside Dungarvan councillor Damien Geoghegan.

Mayor of Waterford City and County Council Cllr. John Pratt is the Labour Party candidate for Waterford, while Tramore's Cllr Marc Ó'Cathasaigh takes up the mantle for the Green Party.

The election card is complete with the inclusion of Aontú's Dr. Ronan Cleary, People Before Profit's Una Dunphy, and Independent candidates Bernadette Phillips and Matt Shanahan.

Outgoing TDs John Deasy (Fine Gael) and John Halligan (Independent) are not seeking re-election.





TOP: Bernadette Phillips, John Cummins, Matt Shanahan, Dr. Ronan Cleary. MIDDLE: David Cullinane, Marc Ó'Cathasaigh, Una Dunphy, Damien Geoghegan. BOTTOM: Mary Butler, John Pratt, Eddie Mulligan





How many Waterford candidates will be elected to the Dáil?

Four of the 11 general election candidates will represent Waterford in the 33rd Dáil.

What time does Waterford polling stations open?

Polling stations will be open across Waterford city and county from 7am to 10pm this Saturday. Visit www.checktheregister.ie to see if you are registered to vote.

Voting system

Ireland uses proportional representation with a single transferable vote. Vote by writing 1 opposite your first choice candidate, 2 opposite your second choice, 3 opposite your third choice and so on. You can stop after 1 or you can continue to give a preferential vote to as many candidates on the ballot paper as you wish. If your preferred candidate is eliminated or elected with a surplus of votes, your vote will be transferred to your second choice candidate. More on Citizens Information.