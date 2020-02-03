Waterford breast cancer patients and survivors needed for research

Researchers at Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software, are looking for breast cancer patients and survivors to take part in a workshop at University of Limerick (UL) this weekend.

The workshop is funded through an Irish Cancer Society Research Engagement Award, and is focused around engaging breast cancer patients and survivors with current research being undertaken in the UL project BREASTech: increasing physical activity levels in breast cancer patients through technology-enabled care.

Research fellow Dr Michelle Norris of Lero at UL is looking for breast cancer patients and survivors who are willing to engage with the process and are available to attend UL on the mornings of February 8 and February 22 for the half-day workshops.

“Breast cancer patients and survivors will explore their feelings and thoughts surrounding breast cancer, physical activity and technology through photography using a method called Photovoice. There are still places open in the workshop and anyone who is interested and available to come along can contact me," Dr Norris says.

“The aim of the Research Engagement Award is firstly to engage breast cancer patients and survivors with research around why exercise is important for those with, and survivors of, breast cancer, and how technology may help,” explains Dr Norris.

The first workshop will begin with a talk by Dr Norris on the importance of exercise for breast cancer and how technology could help to increase exercise levels in breast cancer patients and survivors.

“The first workshop will conclude with an introduction to nordic walking class led by Patricia Sutton, a qualified nordic walking instructor and lymphoedema therapist. Within the second workshop, attendees will assemble posters from photographs they have taken on their phones/cameras to be exhibited at the International Woman’s Day Conference in UL on March 6,” she adds.

Participants will receive funding for travel costs, tea/coffee at break time, a light lunch and a piece of technology to support physical activity. To take part, contact on 061-234158 or email michelle.norris@lero.ie.