Plan to transform Waterford border town into 'mini Kilkenny'

A campaign has been launched to “turn around” the town of Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary.

Carrick-on-Suir Tourism and Economic Development Committee (COSTEDC)’s #isupportcarrickonsuir information campaign aims to raise awareness about the need for public funding to complete works on two “uplifting” projects. These include the upgrading of the town’s Heritage Centre and the establishment of a Digital Enterprise Hub, a place where local commuters can share office costs and work remotely.

The campaign has been backed by candidates standing in the general election.

“State-of-the-art” renovation works have been ongoing at the Heritage Centre to maintain its structural integrity, following funding approval of €198,000 in 2017.

However, €750,000 is needed to see through phase two of the project, which aims to provide visitors with an interactive showcase of the town's history and people, according to COSTEDC spokesperson Maurice Power.

Mr. Power says a further €1.25 million is needed to provide the infrastructure for the town’s Digital Enterprise Hub. The business community also aims to raise an additional €500,000, broken into €365,000 working capital for the Heritage Centre and €135,000 for the Digital Enterprise Hub.

Work from home

The Digital Enterprise Hub will provide 15 jobs on the top floor of the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District building on New Street in the coming weeks. It will cost €56,000 to fit-out this phase with the necessary equipment, which is being raised through grant and stakeholder funding.

Funding pending, a further 50 jobs will be created at another Digital Enterprise Hub location in the town, with the Friary in Carrickbeg one of the locations being considered. “Most people in Carrick-on-Suir and the surrounding areas are travelling to Waterford, Clonmel and Kilkenny to work. However, with cloud technology a number of them can work in the Digital Enterprise Hub, where there will be boardrooms for meetings and online conferences. It will suit people whose employers are happy for them to work using cloud technology,” Mr. Power says.

Transforming the town

The Heritage Centre and the Digital Hub developments are two of the 13 projects identified following a number of public meetings in the town. The Carrick-on-Suir Strategic Vision 2030 mission strategy was subsequently developed, with other projects including developing a Gothic Medieval Quarter incorporating the lanes off Main Street, Bridge Street, Westgate, the River Suir frontage along with Carrickbeg landmarks such as the Old Bridge and St. Mollerans Church; a Latin Quarter for Kickham Street; and a long-term project of building a new bridge over a 25-year span.

Mr. Power says the projects will make the town an attractive place to visit, live, shop and work. He says more than 117 jobs will be created from the Heritage Centre and Digital Hub developments alone, which will generate up to €41 million in local revenue in the coming years. “For every job that is created, there will be a ripple effect. More people shopping means more people serving them,” he says.

“Although they are two separate projects, the Heritage Centre renovations and the Digital Hub will complement each other and revolutionise the town. Funding would allow us to appoint a manager at the Heritage Centre, who will also act as the town’s tourism and marketing manager. We also plan to have a manager for the Digital Enterprise Hub, who will act as the town’s commercial manager.”

With emphasis on business and job creation, the Digital Enterprise Hub will provide mentoring and support through the Local Enterprise Office, local business leaders, and academic institutions.

“Our estimate of 117 jobs is probably very conversataive. There will be full-time jobs created to manage the Heritage Centre and the Digital Enterprise Hub, with more spin-off jobs created. We have costed this and spent over four years planning for these two projects. We have visited thriving enterprise hubs across the country and done an in depth review on how they are operated. We have a critical path analysis and our research is as good as anywhere in the State. We want people to start recognising that and to give us the tools to see out the job. We need support from those elected in the general election and financial assistance to see the projects through,” he continues.

‘Carrick a mini Kilkenny’

Mr. Power describes Carrick-on-Suir as a “mini Kilkenny with a huge amount to play for.” He says: “I remember a time when Kilkenny wasn’t anything like it is now. But it always had a medieval footprint, and it reinvented itself with the Kilkenny Arts Festival and tourism is now thriving.

“We have a tourism product here in Carrick-on-Suir with the Ormond Castle, the mountains, the Suir Blueway. But if we don't have someone to coordinate the project, it might pass us by,” he continues.

“We are looking at Carrick-on-Suir town centre as if it were a shopping centre, with the thriving enterprise that is SuperValu at one end and the Ormond Castle at the other with shops in-between. There are a number of shops on Main Street that are vacant. If we employ someone to go out and actively encourage people to operate in these buildings, we would transform the Main Street. A commercial manager talking to a tourism and marketing manager can come up with solutions for what the town is missing.”

Mr. Power says the developments are being driven forward by oversight group COSTEDC, which is made up of representatives from the Carrick-on-Suir Business Association, Carrick-on-Suir Development Association and Tipperary County Council.

Established in 2004, COSTEDC promote enterprise, economic and tourism matters. The forum allows collaborative discussions and planning to take place on a regular basis. There are three subcommittees covering enterprise, tourism, and retail and food consisting of 24 local stakeholders.

COSTEDC’s application for funding from Enterprise Ireland for the Digital Enterprise Hub was recently declined, and they are awaiting feedback on its shortcomings. Nonetheless, Mr. Power is confident that the town’s community spirit will reign supreme in seeing the Carrick-on-Suir Strategic Vision 2030 over the line. “It doesn't matter the situation you find yourself in. What matters is how you handle it. We have the team in place to turn this town around,” he says.

“This is community activism at its purest. We are only doing what the people of Carrick-on-Suir want done. This is the people of Carrick-on-Suir talking,” he adds.