Suspended sentence for man caught with heroin on Waterford border

A 35-year-old man has received a three months suspended prison term and €400 district court fine for having €20 worth of heroin on him when searched by a garda in Carrick-on-Suir town centre.

Judge Terence Finn imposed these penalties on Damien Doran of Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Suir after he pleaded guilty to possessing the illegal drug at Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir on June 19 last year.

Sgt. Carol O’Leary told the court a garda stopped and searched Mr Doranat 1.30pm on the date in question because he looked suspicious. The garda found the diamorphine in a wrap. Mr Doran co-operated with the gardai, she pointed out

The sergeant added that Mr Doran had 14 previous convictions. Most were for road traffic offences but he had one previous conviction under the Misuse of Drugs Act dating from 2009.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes said his client was participating in a methadone programme for the past 18 months.

“The incident that brought him to the attention of the gardai was a slip that occurred at that time. He hopes to attend for counselling to equip himself to deal with the issues he has.”

The solicitor added that Mr Doran was a qualified electrician and forklift driver but wasn't working in either trade at the moment.

Judge Finn suspended the three months prison sentence he imposed on condition Mr Doran entered into a bond to be of good behaviour and not re-offend over the next two years.