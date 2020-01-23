SCAM ALERT: Gardaí warn of two phone scams using text messages

Gardaí have warned of two text messaging scams doing the rounds attempting to get people to click on bogus links.

The first bogus message doing the rounds asks people to click on a link for a detained package sent by "AnPost8575".

The second message claims to be from "RyanInfo" and asks people to click into a link to see their winnings from a draw.

Neither message comes from the company named in the text.

If you receive a message like these, Gardai are warning people not to click on the attached links. Gardai advise:

"Delete the text or email and simply ignore them. If you have not entered a draw/lotto then you have not won a prize in it! If you have entered a draw and receive notification that you won a prize then check directly with the draw holder. Do not provide your bank/personal details to anyone."