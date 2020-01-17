General election Q&A: 'Waterford couples finding it impossible to get on housing ladder,' says Mary Butler TD

1. What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Waterford now that the election campaign is under way?

The main issues affecting voters on the doors in Waterford are health issues, cardiac care, waiting lists and trolley numbers. Obviously housing is a serious issue also with many couples finding it impossible to get on the housing ladder or to access social and affordable housing. Other issues include childcare, environment and agriculture.

2. What should be the key local priorities for the Waterford constituency in the next Dáil?

Health has to be one of the main focuses, particularly timely access to University Hospital Waterford, timely discharge of care and equal access to cardiac services for all. Tangible progress for the North Quays and the Technological University for the South East are vital for Waterford.

3. Why should people vote for you?

I am an experienced politician with a proven track record and I am committed, dedicated and determined. I pride myself on being the most accessible national public representative in Waterford city and county.

4. If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

Health would have to be top of the agenda with 110,000 people waiting for treatment and 523,000 people waiting for an outpatients appointment. I am committed to ensuring that University Hospital Waterford receives all the resources necessary to deliver a top quality service for the people of Waterford and the South East.

5. Who will top the poll in the Waterford constituency?

The voters will ultimately decide who will receive this honour. My main objective is to be re-elected and to continue representing the people of Waterford in the 33rd Dáil.