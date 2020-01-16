General election Q&A: 'Waterford should no longer have to beg for services,' says Mayor John Pratt

1. What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Waterford now that the election campaign is under way?

I am hearing a mix of local and national issues on the doors, but commonly I hear issues such as housing, hospital waiting lists, medical card appeals, securing school transport, footpaths, roads and so on. I have been helping people overcome problems like these every day as an experienced councillor and mayor.

2. What should be the key local priorities for the Waterford constituency in the next Dáil?

We can’t afford any more of their failed policies.

• Older people are suffering on hospital trolleys.

• 24/7 cardiac care still hasn’t been delivered.

• Families are struggling to pay for housing and childcare.

• Waterford is still waiting for a university.

We need change!

3. Why should people vote for you?

This country is in crisis and Waterford has been neglected more than most by Fine Gael. They are hoping you haven’t noticed or that you’ll give them another chance. But they are out of ideas, out of touch and out of time.

Despite the problems we face, I am optimistic for the future because I am positive that we can fix our problems and build a more equal society.

If you want to see the change we need in Waterford, if you want energy and passion, if you want an honest hard worker, and if you want to be represented by someone authentic who can relate to you, then please trust me with your vote on election day.

4. If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

That the people of Waterford no longer have to beg for services, struggle to get by or feel left behind by Government.

5. Who will top the poll in the Waterford constituency?

The people of Waterford have a chance to elect change and I hope they choose me to deliver that.