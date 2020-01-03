Motorist ran away after hitting a parked car

A 21-year-old Tipperary man, who drove a car that collided with a parked vehicle at a Cashel car sales business and left the scene, appeared before Cashel District Court's latest sitting.

John Reilly of 3 Railway Cottages, Powerstown, Clonmel, County Tipperary, was before the court for commiting hit and run offences and driving a car without a NCT cert or tax disc at Cahir Road, Cashel on November 2, 2018.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary said Gda. Daniel Donoghue responded to a call about a car that struck an unoccupied vehicle parked outside a car sales and garage business on the Cahir Road in Cashel on this date.

The vehicle involved in the collision was located and there was no driver present.

Mr Reilly was located a short distance away and identified by the owner of the damaged parked car as the driver of the other vehicle.

The car sales business owner had witnessed the incident.

Sgt. O'Leary said Mr Reilly had previous convictions for driving without insurance or a driving licence imposed in September 2018.

He received a €300 fine for the insurance offence on that occasion.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy requested some time for his client to gather compensation for the business owner.

Judge Finn said he didn't see a prosecution for no driving licence or insurance. Mr Leahy confirmed his client wasn't insured.

Judge Finn also noted he hadn't heard from Sgt. O'Leary that Mr Reilly's driving licence was disqualified at the court in September.

He adjourned the case to Cashel Court on January 9 for the production of the court papers in relation to Mr Reilly's conviction for driving without insurance in September 2018.

He noted that he wasn't the judge presiding at the court when that case was heard.