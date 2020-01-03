Waterford gardaí appeal for information about missing Imelda Keenan

Gardaí in Waterford are continuing to appeal for information about a County Laois woman who went missing from her Waterford residence 26 years ago.

Imelda Keenan went missing on January 3, 1994, after leaving her William Street flat, which she shared with her boyfriend. She left at 1.30pm to go to the post office. The last positive sighting was of Imelda crossing the road by the Tower Hotel on the corner of Lombard Street.

We remember Imelda Keenan from #Mountmellick, Co Laois who went missing from #Waterford City 26 years ago today.

Our thoughts and prayers are especially with Imelda's family and friends at this very sad time #HelpBringThemHome pic.twitter.com/ycOTuvfLKg January 3, 2020

Imelda is 5ft 4in, of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a white jumper, leopard skin ski pants, a blue denim jacket and black shoes.

Despite extensive searches and thorough investigation, no positive sightings of Imelda have been reported since.

Contact Waterford gardaí on 051-305300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.