Last property in John Gilligan's once vast criminal empire cleared for sale

The last property in John Gilligan's once vast criminal empire has been cleared for sale by the High Court for €380,000.

The three-bed house at Willsbrook in Lucan had been rented out to long-term tenants after it was seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau as part of their operation against the one-time gangster.

Ms Justice Carmel Stewart at the High Court on Monday granted permission for the sale, which will see Gilligan's daughter Tracey take 20% of the net proceeds.

Ms Justice Stewart heard that REA McDonald estate agents had secured a buyer for the three-bed home. In 2018, the estate agent valued the house at €400,000 but the only bid at that price was withdrawn in recent months.

REA McDonald wrote an affidavit to the court explaining that €380,000 represents fair market value because the home requires substantial work and noise from a nearby road had turned off a number of viewers. Levels of interest, they said, had dropped over the last three months.

Gilligan has previously lost Jessbrook House on the Meath-Kildare border and another home at Corduff Avenue in Blanchardstown to the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Since his release from prison, there have been at least two attempts on his life.