'Talk of the village': Has someone from Waterford won a fortune?

The winner of last Saturday's €6.8 million National Lottery jackpot ticket has come forward to claim their life-changing prize.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at Blanchfield Centra in Mooncoin.

The delighted shop owner Michael Blanchfield, who is celebrating selling his store’s second major National Lottery win of the year, said: “It’s astounding news. What a way to finish the year – selling a winning lotto ticket! The news is the talk of the village and from talking to our local customers there is a great buzz about the place. I’ve no idea who it could be as we have a lot of regular locals but I do hope it is one of them. Whoever it is, myself and all the staff at Centra wish them the best of luck with their win.”

Back in March, the shop sold an All Cash Spectacular scratch card that was worth €200,000, which was won by a Kilkenny couple.