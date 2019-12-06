Man who suffers seizures fined for €5 worth of cannabis

A man who suffers from seizures uses cannabis for relief, Nenagh Court in County Tipperary was told.

Gerry O’Connor of 17 Hamilton Drive, Nenagh, pleaded to possessing cannabis valued at €5 at Nenagh Garda station on July 24, 2019.

Solicitor David Peters said Mr O’Connor used it for medical purposes.

“He is waiting to see a neurologist but there are 21,000 people on the waiting list,” he said.

However, Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said that, “unfortunately, he has broken the law”, and fined Mr O’Connor €100.