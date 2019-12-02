Gardaí arrest man after cash and drugs seizure

Gardaí have arrested a man following searches in Clonmel, County Tipperary, on Monday.

Shortly after 9am, gardaí from the Clonmel district, assisted by the regional dog and armed support units, carried out searches at a number of properties in Clonmel as part of an ongoing investigation.

During the course of the searches, suspected controlled drugs worth an estimated €8,000 were discovered by a garda dog. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis. €1,160 in cash and documentation was also seized during the search.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Clonmel Garda Station.