Waterford company triumph at Bord Bia Food and Drink Awards

Waterford's ABP was awarded the overall Sustainability Award at the recent Bord Bia Food and Drink Awards, held in the RDS in Dublin.

The prestigious award recognises ABP’s success for creating a culture of sustainability throughout the business and in achieving its ambitious 2020 sustainability targets ahead of schedule. The company’s sustainability strategy Doing more with Less is closely aligned to the UN Sustainable Goals. This strategy encompasses the entire supply chain, from farms to processing sites and the end consumer.

Last week, ABP In conjunction with Teagasc and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation announced results from its dairy beef genetic research programme, demonstrating a significant shift in carbon reductions in dairy beef. The findings have proven that is possible to reduce emissions by up to 28 per cent in the dairy beef herd.

“ABP is honoured to receive this outstanding industry award. It is extremely gratifying to be recognised for the work done by all of the employees across ABP in ensuring that sustainability is a key priority for the company, and permeates all of our work. We will continue to strive to develop and execute new and innovative ways to reduce our environmental impact as we embark on introducing science based targets to our business," said ABP group technical and sustainability director Dean Holroyd.

ABP is a founder member of the Plastics Action Alliance group, along with other agri-food companies that have the collective aim of making plastic packaging in their respective supply chains more sustainable.

The Bord Bia Food and Drink Awards recognise excellence across the Irish food, drink and horticulture industry. The awards are open to companies that produce and market products from the Republic of Ireland, who are verified members of Bord Bia's Origin Green Programme.