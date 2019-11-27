Men charged with committing violent disorder and assaults at pub sent to circuit court 

Five Clonmel men have appeared before Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court charged with committing violent disorder, producing pool cues or wooden poles during a dispute and assaults at a New Inn Pub in March.

Before the court were James and Christopher O'Reilly of 17 Brook Crescent, Clonmel; Michael and John Reilly of Condon's Cross, Cahir Road, Clonmel and Jimmy Reilly of Comeragh Cottage, Springfields, Clonmel.

All five were returned for trial to the circuit court at the latest sitting of Cashel District Court on November 14 following service of the Book of Evidence in the case.

They are all charged with committing violent disorder and producing pool cues/wooden poles in the course of a dispute in a manner likely to intimidate another person at the Rover's Inn Pub in New Inn on March 24.

Christopher O'Reilly is further charged with assaulting and causing serious harm to John Delaney and assaulting and harming Tom Delaney, Martin Delaney, Patrick Delaney and Joseph Delaney on the same occasion.

James David O'Reilly is also charged with assaulting and harming Tom Delaney, Ned Delaney, Martin Delaney, Patrick Delaney, Tommy Delaney and Joseph Delaney at the same location and date.

Michael Reilly is further charged with assaulting John Delaney and Joseph Delaney causing them harm while John Reilly is further charged with assaulting William Delaney, Ned Delaney, John Delaney and Patrick Delaney causing them harm during the same incident.

Jimmy Reilly, meanwhile, is further charged with assaulting and harming Patrick Delaney, Tom Delaney and John Delaney on the same occasion.

The case of the five men came before Clonmel Circuit Court briefly on Tuesday, November 19 and this Tuesday, November 26. It has been adjourned to this Friday's sitting of the court for an application to be put forward to vary bail conditions in relation to some of the accused men.