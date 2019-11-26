Gardaí swim in river as emergency services attend rescue operation

EMERGENCY services have attended the scene of a river rescue, in Limerick city on Monday night.

According to sources, two gardai are believed to have "swam into the water" in an attempt to save the woman, who is understood to be in her 30s

Three units of the Limerick Fire Service were alerted to the incident at around 8.35pm.

Members of the Ambulance Service were also on hand.

On arrival, two ground crew Swiftwater Rescue Firefighters entered the water and rescued the woman.

According to sources, she was transferred to their FireSwift Boat and brought to St Michael’s Slipway where she was treated on scene by Firefighters and HSE Paramedics before being transferred to UHL.

Gardai were also assisted from the water by Firefighter Swiftwater Technicians.

Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

If you have been affected by this story, you can contact the following services:

Samaritans — 116 123 (free) / 087 2609090 (text)

Pieta House — 061 484 444 / 1800 247 247 (free)

Childline — 1800 666 666 (free) / Talk 50101 (free text)

Aware Helpline — 1800 804 848 (free)

Teenline — 1800 833 634 (free)

Grow — 1890 474 474

Living Links — 087 799 8427

Shannondoc — (or any GP) 1850 212 999

Emergency services — 112 or 999