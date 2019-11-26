Waterford man competing in FBD Young Farmer of the Year final in Dublin

A Waterford man will compete in the FBD Young Farmer of the Year final on Tuesday night.

Waterford dairy farmer Shane Fitzgerald is among the final six contestants battling it out for the overall title at the awards in the FBD Castleknock Hotel, Dublin.

The other finalists include Clare dairy farmer Liam Hanrahan, Kildare dairy farmer Brendan Gorman, Roscommon tillage and grassland farmer Edward Egan, Kilkenny beef and sheep farmer Alan Doyle, and Carbery poultry farmer Daniel Hickey.

