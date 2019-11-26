Man killed in early morning crash in Tipperary

A man in his 30's has died following a collision near Thurles in the early hours of Tuesday morning, November 26.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the collision involving a pedestrian and a van in the Coolkennedy area of Thurles at approximately 3am. The accident occurred on the N62 between Horse and Jockey and Thurles.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30's, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.

According to gardai, the driver of the van, the sole occupant of the vehicle, is uninjured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.