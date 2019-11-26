Waterford man turns old barrel into wooden chair and lands top award

A wooden garden chair which was once an old barrel secured the Southern Waste Region Category win for a creative Waterford man at this year’s national Upcycle Challenge Awards.

The upcycle challenge was set by mywaste.ie and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as part of this October’s Reuse Month, and the eight winners were presented with their prizes at a special ceremony in Collins Barracks, Dublin, last Friday.

The upcycle challenge invited participants to use their imagination to create something new and useful out of old unwanted and discarded items or material.

Waterford’s Dave Yeadon did just that when he took an old wooden barrel and using just teak oil and some screws created a unique garden chair. The judges were so impressed with his offering that they named him the Southern Waste Region winner at the Upcycle Challenge Awards.

More than 230 entries were received from individuals, community organisations, men’s sheds and schools across the country. A total of seven category winners were decided by a judging panel, who also chose the three finalists for the People’s Choice Award.

From November 12, the public voted for the three finalists on mywaste.ie's social media platform.