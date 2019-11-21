Mother 'to set children up very nicely for future' with €500,000 EuroMillions fortune

There were joyous scenes for a lucky Kilkenny family in the National Lottery Winners’ Room in Dublin city centre as they gathered to celebrate their mother’s €500,000 windfall after she won the EuroMillions Plus top prize on Tuesday, November 12.

The delighted Kilkenny woman who wishes to keep her win private was only passing through Carlow last week when she decided to stop off at a local garage and try her luck by buying a EuroMillions ticket! Her lucky ticket which netted her a cool half million euro was purchased at O’Toole’s service station in Tullow town.

“It’s one of my little traditions, I’ll always buy a lottery ticket when I’m out of town but this is just unbelievable. The morning after the draw, I heard that the winning ticket was sold in Carlow and I didn’t twig that it could be me," she said.

"It wasn’t until I checked my numbers later that evening and realised that I’d only gone and bought the winning ticket in Carlow!”

So far in 2019, there have been 28 winners of the €500,000 EuroMillion Plus top prize in Ireland. 2019 could be a record breaking year for top prizes won in the EuroMillions Plus game in Ireland. In 2017 there were a record of 31 winners of the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize.

The dedicated Kilkenny mother says that she plans to use her new found fortune to help her adult children get on the property ladder but also hinted that she will enjoy her win with a nice sun holiday and some home renovations.

“You never know how you are going to react when you win a prize like that but the very first thought that came into my head was that I would be able to help my children. It is every mother’s dream to be able to help out your children as they fly the nest and now this is something I will be able to do. I’m going to meet with my bank manager in the next few days and get him to write up a cheque for each of them and it’ll set them up very nicely for the future,” she said.

