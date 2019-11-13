NEWS
500 Domino’s Pizza jobs boost to benefit Waterford and Dungarvan stores
500 Domino’s Pizza jobs boost for Ireland
Domino's Pizza has announced that it will create 500 jobs across Ireland in the coming months.
Contract drivers, management positions and staff members will all be advertised as part of its biggest recruitment drive.
Approximately 11 jobs will go to Domino’s in Waterford and Dungarvan.
Read more: Waterford porter lands a fortune on Winning Streak
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on