Waterford TD David Cullinane 'delighted and humbled' by party selection

Waterford TD David Cullinane has been unanimously elected as the Sinn Féin candidate to contest the next general election.

At a packed convention held in Waterford city, Deputy Cullinane was strongly supported by Sinn Féin members and local councillors, where party vice president Michelle O’Neill addressed the convention.

Speaking at the convention, Deputy Cullinane said he is “delighted and humbled” to be selected as the Sinn Féin candidate for the Waterford constituency.

“Since my election to the Dáil in 2016, I have stood up for Waterford and stood up for hard working families. I worked constructively to increase capacity at University Hospital Waterford, to support adults and children with disabilities, to improve mental health services, to support rural communities and to fight for increased investment,” he said.

He said certain government departments and agencies are failing Waterford. “The battle to secure funding for a second cath lab, a new mortuary and revenue funding to recruit staff to open the new palliative care unit are real examples of an indifference shown by the Department of Health and the HSE,” he said.

“I will continue in the months ahead to work hard to ensure funding promised for the North Quays and Waterford Airport is delivered. Equally, I will continue in my work in ensuring that a university of international standing is delivered for Waterford and the region.

“I want to see Waterford succeed. I want investment in public transport and infrastructure in rural towns and villages across the county. I have a vision for Waterford and what is possible if we are given the resources and tools needed to deliver,” he added.