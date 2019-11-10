MOTORING
Gardaí impound car driven by unaccompanied learner
Gardaí in County Tipperary impounded a car been driven by unaccompanied learner this week.
The driver was stopped for speeding at 73km/h in a 50km/h zone by the Cahir roads policing unit.
Gardaí impounded the vehicle under the Clancy Amendment, with proceedings to follow against both the driver and the car’s owner.
Cahir Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle for speeding at 73km in 50km zone. Driver on a Learner Permit and was unaccompanied. Vehicle impounded under the Clancy Amendment. Proceedings to follow for driver and owner of the car. pic.twitter.com/kcfOTSXQB3— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 6, 2019
