Man appears before court charged with burglary and possessing a knife

A 19-year-old man appeared before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court on Wednesday charged with burgling a house in Carrick-on-Suir in the early hours of Monday morning and possessing a knife the following day.

Father-of-one Warren Aherne of No. 2 Glen Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir appeared before Judge Terence Finn charged with entering No. 10 Pearse Square, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday, October 28 and commiting theft.

He is charged with stealing a learner permit from a vehicle at 10 Pearse Square, Carrick on the same date and possessing a knife with a sharp blade contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act at Glen Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday,October 29.

The gardai objected to bail being granted to Mr Aherne at the court hearing on the grounds that the alleged offences he is charged with occurred while he was on bail.

Mr Aherne went into the witness box and promised to abide by any bail conditions Judge Finn imposed. He requested to be granted bail as he wanted to be with his baby daughter for her first Christmas. "I don't want to miss her first Christmas," he pleaded. He later added: "I am just asking for one chance just for my child's sake."

Mr Aherne pointed out he was co-operative with the gardai when he was being interviewed and made full admissions.

Judge Finn agreed to grant Mr Aherne bail but fixed a number of bail conditions including that he sign on daily at Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station, abide by a night-time curfew between 9pm and 6am, reside at his home address at all times and supply his mobile phone number to gardai.

The judge also directed Mr Aherne to stay away from the Pearse Square area of Carrick-on-Suir and not contact anyone associated with the prosecution against him. He remanded Mr Aherne on his own bail of €100 to appear before Clonmel District Court next Tuesday, November 4.