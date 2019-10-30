Teenager arrested for burglary and theft from car on Waterford border

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his late teens in relation to a burglary and theft from a car.

The crime took place at Pearse Square, Carrick-On-Suir, County Tipperary, in the early hours of Monday.

"On Monday morning, Gardaí received a report of a burglary and theft from a car in Pearse Square. Following a preliminary investigation by detectives and uniform gardaí from the Clonmel District, a man in his late teens was arrested on the October 29 and also found to be in possession of a knife," a garda spokesperson said.

"He was detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and has since been charged."